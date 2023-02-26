ICSE Exam 2023: Class 10 Exams Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

ICSE Class 10 Exams 2023: The Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations will begin the ICSE Class 10 exams tomorrow - February 27, 2023. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 1 PM. students preparing for the ICSE class 10 exams can check the exam day guidelines and other details here.

The first exam of the ICSE class 10 exams is the English Language - English Paper 1. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to carry their class 10 admit card with them to the exam centre. The ICSE class 10 admit card is a mandatory document that must be produced at the exam centre along with the school ID card.

ICSI Class 10 Admit Card Details

The ICSE Class 10 Admit Card has been issued to the students. Candidates appearing for the ICSE Class 10 exams must cross-check the following details in the admit card.

Candidate name and roll number

Name of exam

Exam schedule

Exam centre name and address

Subjects

Reporting time to exam centre

Instructions for candidates

ICSE Class 10 Exam Day Guidelines

The ICSE Class 10 exams will be conducted across the designated exam centres. Candidates appearing for the exams must carry their class 10 admit card with them to the exam centre

Candidates are advised to report to the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the examination

Candidates are not allowed to carry with their mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices and any other communication devices

Stationery items like pens, pencils and other necessary things must be carried inside a transparent pouch.

When appearing for the exams, students are advised to read through the instructions given in the answer booklet.

