ICSE Sem 2 English Literature Paper 2022 PDF, Answer Key Update: Check Paper Analysis, Students Reaction Here

ICSE Sem 2 English Literature Paper 2022 Analysis: As per reports, students have finished their ICSE class 10th English Literature paper for semester 2. The paper began at 11 am and concluded at 12:30 pm. This time, the ICSE Sem 2 English Literature exam was conducted with a reduced syllabus due to COVID-19. As per the experts, the ICSE Class 10th English Literature paper was moderate.

ICSE 10th English Lit paper will be of 40 marks and was conducted for a total duration of 1.5 hours. As per the ICSE Specimen paper for English Literature the paper was divided into various sections - Section A, B and C. Students can check here paper review of English Literature.

ICSE Sem 2 English Literature Paper 2022 Analysis

The CISCE board conducted the class 10th board exams for semester 2 in offline mode. The ICSE semester 2 exam for the English paper was descriptive in nature. ICSE English Literature Sem 2 Paper has been termed as a moderate paper by many teachers and experts. ICSE English Literature paper review by experts suggests that since the paper was moderate, students should be able to score an average of 25 to 30 marks out of 40.

Students were asked questions from Act 4 (scenes 1 and 2) and Act 5 of the drama The Merchant of Venice by William Shakespeare. Additionally, two poems Abou Ben Adhem and Nine Gold Medals were required for the exam. Questions were also asked from two short stories namely My Greatest Olympic Prize and All Summer in a Day.

While section A in the 10th English paper was compulsory, other sections had internal choices in questions. The marks allotted to every question was also indicted on the question paper. It must be noted that there will be no negative marking in class 10 board exams 2022.

ICSE Sem 2 English Literature Paper 2022 Student's Reaction

Students stated that the questions given to them were not as difficult as they were expecting. Many of them stated that the Specimen papers released by CISCE added to their preparation for the exam. As per media reports, one of the students stated that the paper was not very difficult, but the questions were definitely thinkers. The board questions were moderate and doable. The question paper was divided into four sections and students were given questions based on the drama, prose and poetry from their ICSE Class 10 English Literature syllabus.

ICSE Sem 2 English Literature Paper 2022 Answer Key

This academic session, the CISCE conducted the exam in 2 semesters. ICSE semester 1 has already been conducted and the result are out. This ICSE semester 2 English Literature exam was descriptive in nature, therefore, the official body will not release any answer key for class 10th exam. However, many independent coaching centres, teachers and experts might release the ICSE English Literature answer key and some tentative answer points.

ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022

As per the exam schedule released, the next paper will be conducted on 28th April. The exam will be held for History and Civics. To score good marks students must practise and solve the specimen papers or sample papers. ICSE Specimen Papers 2022 for Semster 2 exams for History and Civics has been released and is available on the official website.

