ICSE Semester 2 Chemistry 2022 PDF Details: Get Class 10 Science Paper 2 exam Question Paper and Objective Section Answer Key Here

ICSE Semester 2 Chemistry 2022 PDF Details: As per the updates, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Chemistry sem 2 exam today on 13th May 2022. This year, the ICSE Chemistry semester 2 exam has been conducted with 50% of the reduced syllabus. Soon after the exam, students were seen discussing the questions.

The ICSE 10th Chemistry Science Paper 2 commenced at 11 am. The exam duration was 1.5 hours. The next paper of the ICSE semester 2 exam will be held on 17th May for Biology - Science Paper 3.

ICSE Semester 2 Chemistry 2022 Analysis

CISCE board conducted the ICSE Chemistry Science paper 2 board exams for semester 2 in offline mode. The ICSE semester 2 exam for the Chemistry paper was subjective and descriptive in nature. Also, the questions were based on the reduced syllabus. ICSE Chemistry Paper was held for a total 40 marks. Students can check the ICSE Chemistry Science Question Paper pdf link below (to be available soon) -

Download ICSE Sem 2 Chemistry Question Paper 2022 Here

ICSE Sem 2 Chemistry 2022 Answer Key

This time, CISCE is expected not to release any answer key for the ICSE class 10 Chemistry for Semester 2. However, many independent coaching centres, teachers and experts might release the ICSE English Language answer key and some tentative answer points.

Unfair means In ICSE Chemistry Exams 2022

Students bringing in answer sheets or taking out or attempting to take out answer sheets will fall under unfair means. Also, substituting answer scripts or getting answer scripts replaced during or after the examination with or without the help of any person connected with the examination centre, or any agency within or outside the examination centre, shall be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE and their results in the examination as a whole will be cancelled.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th Result 2022 To Be Out Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in, Check Websites Lists Here