ICSI Certificate Courses Application window open until August 31, Apply at icsi.edu

ICSI Online Certificate Course: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has started the application process for its online certificate courses in Forensic Audit, FEMA, Securities Law, Goods and Tax Services, Independent Director, Certified CSR Professional, Intellectual Property Rights, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Corporate Restructuring, Commercial Conrract Management and Prevention of Secual Harassment Act.

Students interested in applying for the online certificate programmes offered by ICSI can visit the official website and complete the registration process through the link provided. As per the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the registration and application prowess is August 31, 2022.

ICSI Certificate Course Official Notification

ICSI Online Certificate Course Registration

Eligibility to apply for online courses

Candidates who have completed the ICSI Executive programme or higher or candidates with bachelor's degree in any stream from a well recognized institution are eligible to apply for the online certificate programme.

The course will be conducted in the online mode from September 15, 2022 and will be completed in February 2023. The classes will be conducted by experienced faculty members from National and International Reputation in the virtual mode for a duration of two hours. Students can also access the recorded version of the class through the LMS - Learning Management System of ICSI. a well developed course material will also be provided to students.

The assessment of the students will be done online based on multiple choice questions and project reports. On completing the six month course students will be provided with a certificate.

