ICSI CS December 2022 Exam Instructions Released, Check at icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2022 Instructions: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released a list of instructions to be followed for the December 2022 Professional and Executive Examinations. The ICSI CS Executive and Professional Examinations 2022 are scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 30, 2022. Candidates who will be appearing for the examinations can check here the important instructions set by the institutions for the examination.

The ICSI CS Executive and Professional Examinations are scheduled to be conducted in December 2022. The Admit Card for the Examination will be made available on the official website soon. Students will be notified of the release of the ICSI December 2022 examination soon.

ICAI CS December 2022 Exam Instructions - Click Here

ICSI CS December 2022 Exam Instructions

The ICSI CS December 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by students appearing for the examination. Students must also carry along with them a valid ID proof to submit at the exam centre.

Students are required to carry with them Masks, Sanitizers, and Stationery Items in a transparent pouch while wristwatches displaying the day, date along with time will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

Candidates appearing will have to undergo identity verification by the Superintendent of the Exam Centre and the Invigilators.

Students will be allowed to enter the exam hall 60 minutes before for the screening process and students will not be allowed to leave until 1 hour after the commencement of the exam. Also, entry will not be permitted half an hour into the examination.

The seating arrangement to be followed will be displayed on the notice board at the exam centre.

The candidate Roll Number needs to be specified on top of the question paper.

ICAI CA Examination Admit Card 2022

The ICSI CS December 2022 Examination Admit Card will be released online. Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the login link which will be available on the official website. The ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam Admit Card will include details such as the name and roll number, exam centre details, examination schedule and basic instructions.

Also Read: DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-off 2022 (Today): Check BA and BCom List at ncweb.du.ac.in