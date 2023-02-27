    ICSI CS December Exam 2022: Know How to Apply for Marks Verification and Supply of Certified Copies Here

    ICSI CS December 2022 Examination: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the online and offline process for the verification of marks, inspection, and supply of certified answer books for the ICSI CS December Exam 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for an answer book or marks verification must do the same on the official website before the last date. After the deadline, no such requests will be entertained.

    It must be noted that the candidate will have to pay the prescribed fee for each paper. Those who wish to apply for verification of marks have to pay an amount of Rs 250 per subject. Whereas, if the candidate wants to go for an exam inspection or supply of certified copies, he/she will have to pay an amount of Rs 450 for the exam inspection and Rs 500 for the supply of certified copies.

    ICSI CS December Exam 2022

    Particulars

    Fee (INR)

    Last Date

    Verification of Marks

    250

    March 18, 2023

    Inspection of Answer Book

    450

    March 27, 2023

    Supply of Certified Copy

    500

    March 27, 2023,

    ICSI CS December 2022 Verification/Inspection- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Apply for Marks Verification, Inspection, or Supply of Certified Copies?

    Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for marks verification, exam inspection, and supply of certified copies on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps for the same-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. smash.icsi.edu

    Step 2: Log in with the registered credentials

    Step 3: Click on the module tab and then submenu- Verification/Inspection/Supply of Copies

    Step 4: Click on Add Request and enter the details

    Step 5: Now, pay the required fee

    Step 6: Save the confirmation page for future purpose

    Highest Qualification