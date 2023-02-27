ICSI CS December Exam 2022: Know How to Apply for Marks Verification and Supply of Certified Copies Here

ICSI CS December 2022 Examination: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the online and offline process for the verification of marks, inspection, and supply of certified answer books for the ICSI CS December Exam 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for an answer book or marks verification must do the same on the official website before the last date. After the deadline, no such requests will be entertained.

It must be noted that the candidate will have to pay the prescribed fee for each paper. Those who wish to apply for verification of marks have to pay an amount of Rs 250 per subject. Whereas, if the candidate wants to go for an exam inspection or supply of certified copies, he/she will have to pay an amount of Rs 450 for the exam inspection and Rs 500 for the supply of certified copies.

ICSI CS December Exam 2022

Particulars Fee (INR) Last Date Verification of Marks 250 March 18, 2023 Inspection of Answer Book 450 March 27, 2023 Supply of Certified Copy 500 March 27, 2023,

ICSI CS December 2022 Verification/Inspection- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for Marks Verification, Inspection, or Supply of Certified Copies?

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for marks verification, exam inspection, and supply of certified copies on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps for the same-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. smash.icsi.edu

Step 2: Log in with the registered credentials

Step 3: Click on the module tab and then submenu- Verification/Inspection/Supply of Copies

Step 4: Click on Add Request and enter the details

Step 5: Now, pay the required fee

Step 6: Save the confirmation page for future purpose

