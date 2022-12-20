ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exams To Start From Tomorrow, Check Dates and Instructions Here

ICSI CS December Exams 2022: Recently, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the instructions for CSExecutive, Professional December exams 2022. Candidates appearing for the ICSI CS exams 2022 can check the instructions at the official website - icsi.edu. The officials has instructed candidates to download the CS admit card 2022 in advance to avoid inconvenience at the last-minute.

As per the announced dates, the ICSI CS Executive and Professional examination 2022 will be conducted from December 21 to 30. Candidates appearing in the entrance exam are required to report at the test centre at least 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Go through the dates and ICSI CS exam day instructions to be followed while appearing for December session.

ICSI CS December 2022 Exam Dates

Dates CS Executive Papers CS Professional Papers December 21, 2022 Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics December 22, 2022 Securities Laws and Capital Markets Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due Diligence December 23, 2022 Company Law Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges December 24, 2022 Economic, Business and Commercial Laws Advanced Tax Laws December 26, 2022 Setting up of Business Entities and Closure Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding-up December 27, 2022 Corporate and Management Accounting (OMR Based) Multidisciplinary Case Studies [Open Book Exam] December 28, 2022 Tax Laws (OMR Based) Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances December 29, 2022 Financial and Strategic Management (OMR Based) Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances and Remedies December 30, 2022 - Elective subject

ICSI CS Exam Day Instructions for Executive and Professional Papers

While going for the exam, candidates should carry their CS admit card along with a valid ID card.

In case any candidate do not have their student ID, then they can carry a government-issued ID cards such as - PAN card, Aadhar card or voter ID.

The pre-examination test and ODDP (one-day orientation programme) should be completed by each candidate to be eligible for the CS exam.

The exam authorities will not allow any candidate to enter the exam centre after 30 minutes of the commencement of the exam.

The CS exam December 2022 will be conducted in both English and Hindi language. Candidates should attempt the question paper in the language mentioned on their admit card.

They are not allowed to carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, advanced calculators, study materials, smart watches, etc inside the test centre.

Candidates can use only black or blue pen during the test.

