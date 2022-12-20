    ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exams To Start From Tomorrow, Check Dates and Instructions Here

    ICSI CS December Exams 2022: ICSI will be conducting the CS Executive, Professional December 2022 exams from tomorrow, December 21, 2022. Candidates can check CS December exams 2022 day instructions and subject-wise dates here.

    Updated: Dec 20, 2022 13:02 IST
    ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exams
    ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exams

    ICSI CS December Exams 2022: Recently, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the instructions for CSExecutive, Professional December exams 2022. Candidates appearing for the ICSI CS exams 2022 can check the instructions at the official website - icsi.edu. The officials has instructed candidates to download the CS admit card 2022 in advance to avoid inconvenience at the last-minute. 

    As per the announced dates, the ICSI CS Executive and Professional examination 2022 will be conducted from December 21 to 30. Candidates appearing in the entrance exam are required to report at the test centre at least 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Go through the dates and ICSI CS exam day instructions to be followed while appearing for December session. 

    ICSI CS December 2022 Exam Dates 

    Dates

    CS Executive Papers

    CS Professional Papers

    December 21, 2022

    Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws

    Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics

    December 22, 2022

    Securities Laws and Capital Markets

    Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due Diligence

    December 23, 2022

    Company Law

    Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges

    December 24, 2022

    Economic, Business and Commercial Laws

    Advanced Tax Laws

    December 26, 2022

    Setting up of Business Entities and Closure

    Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding-up

    December 27, 2022

    Corporate and Management Accounting (OMR Based)

    Multidisciplinary Case Studies [Open Book Exam]

    December 28, 2022

    Tax Laws (OMR Based)

    Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances

    December 29, 2022

    Financial and Strategic Management (OMR Based)

    Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non– Compliances and Remedies

    December 30, 2022

    -

    Elective subject

    ICSI CS Exam Day Instructions for Executive and Professional Papers 

    • While going for the exam, candidates should carry their CS admit card along with a valid ID card. 
    • In case any candidate do not have their student ID, then they can carry a government-issued ID cards such as - PAN card, Aadhar card or voter ID.
    • The pre-examination test and ODDP (one-day orientation programme) should be completed by each candidate to be eligible for the CS exam.
    • The exam authorities will not allow any candidate to enter the exam centre after 30 minutes of the commencement of the exam.
    • The CS exam December 2022 will be conducted in both English and Hindi language. Candidates should attempt the question paper in the language mentioned on their admit card.
    • They are not allowed to carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, advanced calculators, study materials, smart watches, etc inside the test centre. 
    • Candidates can use only black or blue pen during the test.

    Also Read: NCERT New Curriculum: Balanced Perspectives of All Genders to be Added in Textbooks

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories