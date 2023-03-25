ICSI CS June 2023: Registrations for Executive, Professional Programme Closes Today, Know How to Apply

ICSI CS June 2023: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the CS Executive and Professional programme registrations for the June session 2023 today, March 25, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are yet to apply for the ICSI CS examinations can register themselves by visiting the official website- icsi.edu

According to the exam schedule available, the ICSI began the CS Executive and Professional exam registrations on February 26, 2023. Whereas the ICSI CS June 2023 session exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 9, 2023.

Candidates who are appearing for the ICSI CS June 2023 examinations are required to register themselves by making the payment of the application fee before the deadline.

ICSI CS June 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the ICSI CS June session examinations 2023 can check the important dates related to the exam in the table given below.

Events Dates ICSI CS Registrations February 26, 2023 Last date to submit ICSI CS June 2023 Registration form (without late fee) March 25, 2023 Last date to submit ICSI CS June 2023 Application form (with late fee) April 9, 2023 Release of ICSI CS June 2023 Admit Card To be Announced ICSI CS Executive, Professional June exam 2023 June 1, 2023 to June 9, 2023 ICSI CS June Result 2023 To be Announced

How to Register for ICSI CS June Session 2023?

Candidates can register themselves for ICSI CS June 2023 from the official website. They can go through the steps mentioned below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit ICSI’s official website- icsi.edu

Step 2: Look for the ICSI CS June session 2023 registrations

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details as asked in the application form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents as mentioned

Step 5: Now, make the payment of ICSI CS June 2023 required registration fee

Step 6: Go through the entire application form and then click on the submit button

Step 7: Download the ICSI CS June 2023 application form for future use

