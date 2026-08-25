ICSI CS Result June 2026: Download CS Professional Scorecard at icsi.edu; Direct Link Here

ICSI CS June 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the CS June 2026 Professional Result 2026 today, August 25, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CS June 2026 professional examinations can now visit the official website to check and download the scorecard.

The link to check the result is available on the official website icsi.edu. To download the scorecards, students can visit the official website and enter their login credentials. Candidates need to enter their roll number and password in the login link provided to download the June 2026 CS Professional Result 2026.

CS June 2026 Professional Result 2026 - Click Here

Steps to Download ICSI CS June 2026 Professional Result 2026

The link for students to check and download their individual June 2026 scorecard is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard