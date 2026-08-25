ICSI CS Result June 2026: Download CS Professional Scorecard at icsi.edu; Direct Link Here
ICSI CS June 2026 Professional Exam Result is now available on the official website. To download the marksheets, students can visit the official website and log in with their roll number and registration number
ICSI CS June 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the CS June 2026 Professional Result 2026 today, August 25, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CS June 2026 professional examinations can now visit the official website to check and download the scorecard.
The link to check the result is available on the official website icsi.edu. To download the scorecards, students can visit the official website and enter their login credentials. Candidates need to enter their roll number and password in the login link provided to download the June 2026 CS Professional Result 2026.
CS June 2026 Professional Result 2026 - Click Here
Steps to Download ICSI CS June 2026 Professional Result 2026
The link for students to check and download their individual June 2026 scorecard is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS
Step 2: Click on June 2026 professional result 2026 link
Step 3: Login with the roll number and registration number
Step 4: The CS June 2026 result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the professional exam marksheet for further reference
ICSI CS June 2026 Provisional Merit List Released
Along with the result, ICSI has also released the merit list for CS Professional Programme. Check the list of top 10 candidates who have qualified the CS June 2026 examination.
CS June 2026 Professional Exam Merit List - Click Here
|Candidate Name
|Rank
|KHUSHI AGARWAL
|1
|SANIA SAMEER KHAN
|1
|VIDUSHI GARG
|2
|HARKIRAN KAUR
|3
|NANDINI SANJAY PANDEY
|4
|JIYA SHASHIKANT SAGAR
|5
|VANSHIKA KAMLESH LULLA
|5
|SANDHYA KAILAS SONAVANE
|6
|REET SACHIN JAIN
|7
|VINIT KUMAR SHARMA
|8
|LABDHI JAIN
|9
|LOKNA
|10
ICSI CS June 2026 Executive Result at 2 PM Today
With the CS June 2025 Professional result out, candidates now await the announcement of the Executive programme result. As per the schedule, the link to download the CS June 2026 Executive result 2026 will be activated at 2 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSI CS Executive examination can visit the website icsi.edu and login with their roll number and password to download the executive exam scorecards.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.