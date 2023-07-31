ICSI CSEET 2023 Re-exam On August 1, Check Exam Instructions Here

CSEET Re-Exam 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be conducting the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Trst (ICSI CSEET) 2023 exam again on August 1, 2023. The ICSI CSEET 2023 exam was conducted on July 30, 2023, in remote proctored mode. The exams are however being conducted again due to technical issues faced by a few o the students who could not successfully appear for the CSEET exams.

According to the notification on the official website, the institute is giving a second chance to students and a retest is being conducted on August 1, 2023. Concerned candidates who do not appear for the exam tomorrow will be marked as absent for the exams. The timing, user id, and password for the CSEET exams will be communicated by the institute via email/ SMS to the candidates separately.

Students are required to appear for the test using the credentials sent via email or sms. Students are to also ensure that they download the admit card along with all the instructions from the official website. candidates are advised to read through the instructions carefully before appearing for the exams.

ICSI CSEET Official Notification - Click Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card

The CSEET 2023 admit card is available on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website by entering the login id and password. The admit card will include the exam day instructions to be followed by students appearing for the remote proctored exam.

Requirements for CSEET 2023 Exams

Candidates appearing for the ICSI CSEET 2023 retest must download the latest version of the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/ desktop when appearing for the exam.

Candidates need to use the user id and password to log in and take the test

The admit card is also mandatory for candidates.

Mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets are not allowed when appearing for the exam

Tampering the screen/camera/audio/safe exam browser will not be permitted

Students are not allowed to leave during the exam

