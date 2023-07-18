IGNOU 2023 June Session Grade Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
IGNOU June 2023 session grade card is now available on the website of the university. Candidates who have appeared for the June session exams can download the result through the link available here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 18, 2023 16:40 IST
IGNOU June 2023 Grade Card: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the IGNOU Grade Card for the June 2023 session exams. Students who have appeared for the IGNOU June 2023 session exams can download their grade cards through the link on the official website. 

To download the IGNOU grade card candidates can visit the official website and enter the enrollment number, select the Grade Card Status, and enter the programme code in the grade card link.

Candidates can download the IGNOU June 2023 session grade card on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also check the IGNOU June 2023 session grade card through the link given here. 

IGNOU Grade Card 2023 - Steps to Download

The IGNOU June 2023 session grade card has been released on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the IGNOU 2023 grade card for the June session exams.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the grade card link 

Step 4: Enter the grade card status, enrollment number, and password in the given link

Step 5: The IGNOU June 2023 grade card will be displayed

Step 6: Download the grade card result for further reference

IGNOU 2023 Grade Card Details

The IGNOU June 2023 grade card will include the following details. The grade is calculated by taking into consideration the marks scored by students in the theory and practical exams. 

  • Candidate name 
  • Subject
  • Name of exam
  • Marks scores
  • Grade point
  • Percentage

