IGNOU Admit Card 2022 Released for BEd, BSc Nursing Entrance Exam, Download IGNOU Hall Ticket at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards or hall tickets for the upcoming BEd Entrance Test and BSc Nursing Entrance Exams. IGNOU BEd Admit Card 2022 and IGNOU BSc Nursing Admit Cards 2022 can be downloaded by the respective candidates who have registered for them online via the official website. Candidates need to log onto the university’s website - ignou.ac.in to access and download the IGNOU Admit Card 2022 easily. Alternatively, a direct link to download IGNOU Admit Card 2022 is also placed below:

Entrance Exams to be held Tomorrow (8th May 2022)

As per the exam schedule, the IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2022 and IGNOU BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2022 will be held tomorrow - 8th May 2022, Sunday. With less than 24 hours to go for the IGNOU Entrance Tests for BEd and BSc Nursing programmes, candidates need to download the hall tickets on priority and verify all the details provided on them. Candidates should note that the IGNOU Admit Card 2022 is mandatory to get entry into the exam centre and exam hall. Candidates not carrying IGNOU BEd and BSc Nursing Admit Cards will not be allowed to appear for the exam tomorrow.

How to Download IGNOU BEd / BSc Nursing Admit Card 2022 online?

IGNOU will hold the entrance exam for BEd and BSC Nursing Programmes tomorrow - 8th May, in CBT or Computer-based Test format. With the exam just a few hours away, candidates need to know the process through which they will be able to download the hall tickets. The same has been explained below in brief:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Locate and click on the link for "Admit Card for B.Ed Entrance Exam" or "Admit Card for B.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam"

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter the details asked on the website, verify them and submit them

Step 5: Your IGNOU BEd / BSc Nursing Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the IGNOU Admit Card 2022 and take a printout for future reference

IGNOU BEd / BSc Entrance exam is being conducted to shortlist and select candidates for admission to these courses for IGNOU’s January Session 2022.

