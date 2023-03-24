IGNOU BEd Result 2023 Announced at ignou.ac.in for Jan Session, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU BEd Result 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the IGNOU B.Ed entrance result 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the Jan session entrance exam can check their IGNOU BEd results 2023 at the official website - ignou.ac.in. They have to use their enrolment number to download the IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test, January 2023 Session results.

Along with the announcement of IGNOU BEd result 2023, the officials have also released a notice and important instructions. Further, the counselling for admission to the IGNOU B.ED programme January 2023 session will be done at regional centres based on the region-wise/cluster-wise merit list/rank and availability of seats.

IGNOU BEd Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download IGNOU BEd Result 2023 Online?

The IGNOU BEd January examination was held on January 8, 2023. The result for IGNOU B.Ed entrance exam has been prepared based on that and the information filled in application form. They can check below the steps to know how to download IGNOU BEd result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Result of B.Ed. Entrance Test, January 2023 Session.

A new page will appear on the screen.

In the login window, enter enrolment number and click on submit tab.

The IGNOU BEd entrance test result will appear on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Important Notice Released Along With IGNOU BEd Result 2023

Qualifying in the IGNOU BEd entrance test does not signify an offer of admission.

The IGNOU B.Ed counselling for admission to the qualified candidates will be done at regional centres based on the region-wise/cluster-wise merit list/rank and availability of seats.

Qualified candidates have to carry their original certificates for verification during IGNOU BEd counselling.

The IGNOU BEd result is prepared based on the information provided by the candidate in the online form.

The information submitted by the candidate will be verified by the authorities.

Candidate's candidature will be cancelled at any stage, if found submitting wrong information.

