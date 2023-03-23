JNU MBA Admission 2023: Application Deadline Extended, Get Direct Link Here

JNU MBA Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the application deadline for the MBA programme for the academic session 2023-24. Thus, candidates who have not filled out the application form can now do the same till March 31, 2023.
Earlier, the last date to apply for JNU MBA Admission 2023 was March 15, 2023. However, candidates must fill out the application form before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any further extensions. Interested candidates can check out the JNU MBA application fee here.
JNU MBA Admission 2023 Fee Structure
|
Category
|
Application Fee (INR)
|
General/EWS/OBC
|
Rs 2000
|
SC/ST/PWD
|
Rs 1000
Documents Required for JNU MBA Admission 2023
Candidates must keep the important documents handy while filling out JNU MBA 2023 application form. Checklist of mandatory documents here
- Scanned images of photograph and signature
- Scanned copy of Category/PWD/EWS certificate
- 10th Marksheet
- 12th Marksheet
- Graduation Marksheet (if not available then upload latest available marksheet)
- CAT 2022/valid GMAT Score certificate should be 10 kb to 300 kb.
JNU MBA Admission 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
How to Apply for JNU MBA Admission 2023
Candidates who wish to apply for JNU MBA Admission 2023 can visit the official website till March 31, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-
Step 1: Vist the official website i.e. jnu.ac.in
Step 2: Go to Admission block and click on online application form for MBA
Step 3: Get the link and complete the registration process
Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials
Step 5: Fill out JNU MBA 2023 application form
Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee
Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout
Also Read: DU NCWEB Admission 2023 to be Held through CUET PG, Get Details Here