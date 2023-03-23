JNU MBA Admission 2023: Application Deadline Extended, Get Direct Link Here

JNU MBA Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the application deadline for the MBA programme for the academic session 2023-24. Thus, candidates who have not filled out the application form can now do the same till March 31, 2023.

Earlier, the last date to apply for JNU MBA Admission 2023 was March 15, 2023. However, candidates must fill out the application form before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any further extensions. Interested candidates can check out the JNU MBA application fee here.

JNU MBA Admission 2023 Fee Structure

Category Application Fee (INR) General/EWS/OBC Rs 2000 SC/ST/PWD Rs 1000

Documents Required for JNU MBA Admission 2023

Candidates must keep the important documents handy while filling out JNU MBA 2023 application form. Checklist of mandatory documents here

Scanned images of photograph and signature

Scanned copy of Category/PWD/EWS certificate

10th Marksheet

12th Marksheet

Graduation Marksheet (if not available then upload latest available marksheet)

CAT 2022/valid GMAT Score certificate should be 10 kb to 300 kb.

How to Apply for JNU MBA Admission 2023

Candidates who wish to apply for JNU MBA Admission 2023 can visit the official website till March 31, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Vist the official website i.e. jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Go to Admission block and click on online application form for MBA

Step 3: Get the link and complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out JNU MBA 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

