IGNOU January 2023 Re registration Window Close Tomorrow, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registrations: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the January 2023 Session registration process tomorrow - February 10, 2023. Candidates who are yet to submit the registrations for the January 2023 session can visit the official website of IGNOU and complete the registration process.

Candidates yet to complete the January 2023 registration process can visit the official website of IGNOU. Before registering however students are also advised to read through the instructions mentioned on the official website.

The IGNOU January 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IGNOU 2023 January Session re-registration link by following the steps provided below.

IGNOU January 2023 Registration Official notification - Click Here

IGNOU January 2023 Registrations

The IGNOU January 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. Candidates interested in applying for the January 2023 session can visit the official website to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU official website

Step 2: Click on the January 2023 Re-Registration process

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registrations’ and enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Login using the credentials created and fill in the online application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the January 2023 Session Applications

Step 6: Submit the application form and click on the final submission link

