    IGNOU January 2023 Registrations Close Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in

    IGNOU January 2023 Session Registration and Re-Registration window to close today. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the registration and re-registration process through the link given here.

    Updated: Mar 10, 2023 09:59 IST
    IGNOU January 2023 Session Registrations

    IGNOU January 2023 Registrations: Indira Gandhi National Open University will conclude the IGNOU January 2023 registration and re-registration process today - March 10, 2023. Students who are yet to apply for the IGNOU January 2023 registrations and re-registration process can visit the official website and complete the applications. 

    IGNOU had extended the last date for the January 2023 session registration princess. To complete the registrations, students are required to visit the official website and click on the re-registration link and enter the required details in the link provided. Along with the re-registration link candidates can also complete the admission to ODL programmes, Online programmes and Merit-based ODL programmes.

    IGNOU 2023 Registration and Re-Registration link for the January 2023 Session is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the registration process through the link given below. 

    IGNOU January 2023 Registration - Click Here

    Steps to Complete IGNOU January 2023 Registration

    The link for students to complete the January 2023 Registration and Re-Registration process is available on the official website of IGNOU. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the registrations.

    Step 1: Visit the IGNOU official website

    Step 2: Click on the January 2023 session registrations

    Step 3: Click on the required link and read through the instructions given

    Step 4: Fill in the IGNOU 2023 Registration process and submit the requisite fee

    Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the applications

    Documents to be Uploaded

    When filling the IGNOU January 2023 Registrations, candidates are required to upload the following documents

    • Academic Certificate
    • Candidate Photograph and Signature
    • Category certificates
    • Valid ID proof

    Also Read: IGNOU Introduces MA in Migration and Diaspora, Check Eligibility, Fee Requirements Here

