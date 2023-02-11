IGNOU January 2023 Session Registration Extended, Apply for ODL, Online Programmes Here

IGNOU January 2023 Session Registration Deadline Extended: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for January Session 2023. Now, candidates can apply for Online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes till February 20, 2023. Those who wish to seek admission to various courses offered at IGNOU can apply on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Earlier, the last date to submit the IGNOU January 2023 session application form was February 10, 2023. But now, the university has given another chance to the candidates who could not fill out the form due to any circumstances. The official tweet of the same reads, “The last date for fresh admission for January 2023 cycle is extended till 20th February 2023. ODL Program Admission Portal: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in . Online Program Admission Portal: https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.”

How to Apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session?

Candidates can now fill out IGNOU January 2023 Session application form till February 20, 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on Admission link for ODL or online programme

Step 3: Read instructions and register by entering details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered username and password

Step 5 : Fill out the Application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

IGNOU Official Statement

The official statement of IGNOU reads, “In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.”

“Eligible students can apply for Government of India Scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal at https://scholarships.gov.in/ after confirmation of admission,” it added.

