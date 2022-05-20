IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Begins, Apply before June 30

IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registrations: Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the July 2022 Re-registration process from today - May 20, 2022. Students who are required to complete the re-registration process for the July 2022 session can visit the official website to complete the registration process. The last date for students to complete the July 2022 Re-Registrations until June 30, 2022.

IGNOU 2022 July session re-registration is conducted for the students who wish to register themselves for the next semester or next year of a programme which they are pursuing. It must be noted that only those students who have enrolled in the undergraduate or postgraduate programmes of the two or three year duration are eligible to complete the re-registration process.

The July 2022 Re-registration Cycle has commenced from today (20/05/2022).



Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session will be 30th June 2022. https://t.co/OQFGysLpFq — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 20, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Link

IGNOU 2022 Re-Registration

Candidates who wish to re-register for the IGNOU July 2022 session can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the IGNOU official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Registration Online’ section

Step 3: Click on the Re-registration section

Step 4: Read through the instructions provided

Step 5: Click ‘Proceed for Re-registration’

Step 6: Enter all the required details in the re-registration link

Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission tab

