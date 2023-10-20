IGNOU July 2023 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU July Registrations 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registrations for the IGNOU fresh admission/re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/ online mode for the July session today: October 20, 2023. Candidates who have not registered can submit their IGNOU July registration form through the official websites - ignou.ac.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates need to submit an additional amount of Rs 200 as a late fee along with the registration fee at the time of registration. They are requested to read all the instructions provided on the website before submitting the IGNOU July 2023 fresh registration form in online mode.

IGNOU July 2023 Registration Direct Links

Candidates can click on the direct links provided below to complete the IGNOU July 2023 registrations.

Courses Direct links ODL/ Distance programmes Click Here Online programmes Click Here Re-registration Click Here

Documents required for IGNOU July 2023 registration

Candidates need to keep the below-given details and documents along with them before filling out the IGNOU July 2023 registration form.

User ID

Password

Registered mobile number and email ID

Banking details (Debit card/ Credit card/ Net banking)

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Educational Qualification

Experience certificate (if any)

Category certificate

How to register for the IGNOU July 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for the IGNOU July session 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links to register for IGNOU July 2023 available on the home screen

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked

Step 4: Upload the valid documents and submit the registration fee

Step 5: Submit the IGNOU July 2023 registration form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future use

