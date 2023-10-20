TS ICET 2023 Counselling Special Phase Provisional Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

TS ICET 2023 Special Phase Allotment: TS ICET 2023 counselling provisional seat allotment result out. The link for candidates to check the TS ICET 2023 counselling special phase allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Students can check their TS ICET 2023 counselling college wise provisional allotment list through the link available on the official website.

Students allotted seats in the TS ICET 2023 special phase allotment can complete the fee payment and self reporting through the website from today to October 29, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from October 30 to 31, 2023.

TS ICET 2023 special phase provisional allotment result is available on the official website - tsicet.nic.in. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the direct link given here.

TS ICET 2023 Counselling Special Phase Allotment - Click Here

Steps to Check the TS ICET 2023 Special Phase Provisional Allotment Result

The TS ICET 2-23 special phase provisional allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Students who have applied for the allotment round can follow the steps given below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: visit the official website of TS ICET counselling

Step 2: Click on the college wise allotment result link

Step 3: Select the college and course from the drop down box

Step 4: Download the allotment order and complete the admission process

Candidates reporting for the allotment need to complete the self reporting process through the website. Students can download the allotment letter through the login link available on the website.

