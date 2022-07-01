IGNOU July Session 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended till 15th July, Apply online at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July Session 2022 Re-Registration Deadline Extended: Giving some more time to the learners, IGNOU has decided to extend the IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Deadline. The latest update shared by the administration of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that candidates who are yet to complete re-registration for IGNOU July 2022 session will now be able to do so until 15th July 2022. Candidates should note that the re-registration is being held by the IGNOU only for its existing students who are already admitted in any courses offered at the university.

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

Candidates should note that if they want to continue their academic studies in the next session, they need to re-register for the IGNOU’s July 2022 session. Therefore, learners who are enrolled currently in any of the courses and programmes offered by the open university are advised to complete the re-registration process before the application deadline ends. Candidates should note that no student will be offered admission to the next semester or session without completing the re-registration process.

How to Re-register for IGNOU July 2022 Session?

The re-registration process for IGNOU July 2022 Session is being held online via the official portal - ignou.ac.in. On the homepage, please locate and click on the Re-registration button. In the next step, you will be shown a series of instructions, read all the information and click on the ‘Proceed for Re-Registration’ Button. On the next page, you will be greeted with a login window, where you will have to enter your enrolment ID and programme code. After logging in, please fill out the re-registration form displayed on the screen with the necessary details. In the next step, pay the requisite amount of the application fee using digital payment means. After paying the fees, save a copy of the fee receipt along with the re-registration form and take a printout for future reference.

