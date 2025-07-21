IGNOU PhD Admission 2025: Registration Started at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started taking applications for PhD courses for the July 2025 session. If you want to study for a PhD at IGNOU, you can fill out the form online. Go to the official website at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in and complete your registration. But remember, you must apply within 21 days from the day the admission was announced.
To apply, students need to pay Rs. 1,000 as a registration fee. This money is non-refundable, which means you won’t get it back after payment. Admissions will happen in two ways:
-
Category A: If you passed the UGC NET exam with JRF (Junior Research Fellowship), you will be called directly for the interview. Your selection will depend 100% on the interview.
-
Category B: If you passed UGC NET but didn’t get a fellowship, you will also be considered for admission, but the process will be different from Category A.
IGNOU PhD Admission 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can apply for the IGNOU PhD course. Check the given eligibility criteria:
-
If you have completed a master’s degree after a 4-year bachelor’s degree or after a 3-year bachelor’s degree, you can apply.
-
You must have scored at least 55% marks in your master’s degree.
-
If your marks are counted in grades, you should have an equal grade to 55%.
-
If your degree is from a foreign country, it must be from a recognized and approved university of that country.
-
If you belong to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), Differently-Abled, or EWS category, you get 5% relaxation in marks.
-
If you have a 4-year bachelor’s degree, you must have at least 75% marks to apply for the PhD course. SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), Differently-Abled, or EWS students can get 5% relaxation here too.
-
If you have completed an M.Phil. degree with at least 55% marks (or equal grade), you are also eligible.
-
M.Phil. degrees from approved foreign universities are also accepted.
-
For reserved category students, a 5% marks relaxation applies in the M.Phil. degree as well.
IGNOU PhD Admission 2025: Selection Process
Admission is based on UGC NET marks and interview. Check the given details for selection process:
Category A (UGC NET with JRF):
-
Fill the online form.
-
You will directly go for the interview.
-
Your selection depends 100% on interview marks.
Category B (UGC NET without JRF):
-
Fill the online form.
-
You will be shortlisted for interview based on your UGC NET score.
-
70% marks from UGC NET and 30% marks from interview will be counted.
Interviews happen at IGNOU HQ, New Delhi.
Interview includes:
-
40% Research Methodology questions.
-
40% Subject-related questions.
-
20% Communication skills.
