IGNOU PhD Admission 2025: Registration Started at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU has opened PhD admissions for July 2025. Students with a master’s or M.Phil. degree and UGC NET can apply online at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in within 21 days. There are two admission categories, one for students with JRF and another for students without JRF. Selection will be based on UGC NET scores and interview performance. Interviews will be held at IGNOU’s New Delhi campus.

Jul 21, 2025, 11:47 IST
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started taking applications for PhD courses for the July 2025 session. If you want to study for a PhD at IGNOU, you can fill out the form online. Go to the official website at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in and complete your registration. But remember, you must apply within 21 days from the day the admission was announced.

To apply, students need to pay Rs. 1,000 as a registration fee. This money is non-refundable, which means you won’t get it back after payment. Admissions will happen in two ways:

  • Category A: If you passed the UGC NET exam with JRF (Junior Research Fellowship), you will be called directly for the interview. Your selection will depend 100% on the interview.

  • Category B: If you passed UGC NET but didn’t get a fellowship, you will also be considered for admission, but the process will be different from Category A.

IGNOU PhD Admission 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can apply for the IGNOU PhD course. Check the given eligibility criteria:

  • If you have completed a master’s degree after a 4-year bachelor’s degree or after a 3-year bachelor’s degree, you can apply.

  • You must have scored at least 55% marks in your master’s degree.

  • If your marks are counted in grades, you should have an equal grade to 55%.

  • If your degree is from a foreign country, it must be from a recognized and approved university of that country.

  • If you belong to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), Differently-Abled, or EWS category, you get 5% relaxation in marks.

  • If you have a 4-year bachelor’s degree, you must have at least 75% marks to apply for the PhD course. SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), Differently-Abled, or EWS students can get 5% relaxation here too.

  • If you have completed an M.Phil. degree with at least 55% marks (or equal grade), you are also eligible.

  • M.Phil. degrees from approved foreign universities are also accepted.

  • For reserved category students, a 5% marks relaxation applies in the M.Phil. degree as well.

IGNOU PhD Admission 2025: Selection Process

Admission is based on UGC NET marks and interview. Check the given details for selection process:

Category A (UGC NET with JRF):

  • Fill the online form.

  • You will directly go for the interview.

  • Your selection depends 100% on interview marks.

Category B (UGC NET without JRF):

  • Fill the online form.

  • You will be shortlisted for interview based on your UGC NET score.

  • 70% marks from UGC NET and 30% marks from interview will be counted.

Interviews happen at IGNOU HQ, New Delhi.

Interview includes:

  • 40% Research Methodology questions.

  • 40% Subject-related questions.

  • 20% Communication skills.

