IGNOU PhD Admission 2025: Registration Started at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started taking applications for PhD courses for the July 2025 session. If you want to study for a PhD at IGNOU, you can fill out the form online. Go to the official website at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in and complete your registration. But remember, you must apply within 21 days from the day the admission was announced.

To apply, students need to pay Rs. 1,000 as a registration fee. This money is non-refundable, which means you won’t get it back after payment. Admissions will happen in two ways: