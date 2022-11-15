IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 for January Session Starts, Apply For UG and PG Courses at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023: As per the updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the re-registration process for the January 2023 session. Now, candidates can complete IGNOU re-registration 2023 till 31st December for Jan Session. They can fill and submit the IGNOU January re-registration form 2023 at - ignou.ac.in.

Also, a direct link has been provided on this page below. Candidates, who have already enrolled in IGNOU courses, can re-register for the next year or semester and make the online payment with the usernames and passwords. However, for fresh admissions at IGNOU, candidates need to apply separately.

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 for January Session - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 for January Session?

The students can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester by visiting the official website. On IGNOU re-registration 2023 portal, candidates can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester. The portal is open for both Indian and International students of the University. To apply for the same, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on register online.

3rd Step - Now, scroll and click on Re-registration tab.

4th Step - On the new page, read the instructions and click on - Proceed for re-registration.

5th Step - Enter the login details and fill up the IGNOU re-registration form.

6th Step - Pay the IGNOU re-registration 2023 fee and submit the form.

IGNOU Admission 2022 for July Session

As per the recent updates, IGNOU will close the registration for IGNOU July 2022 fresh admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in both online and ODL modes today - 15th November. Candidates can visit the official website to apply for the same. The IGNOU 2022 fresh admissions for certificate and semester-based programmes are already closed. Soon, IGNOU will conduct the December 2022 term-end examination from 2nd December 2022 to 9th January 2023.

