    IGNOU TEE December 2022 Results Out at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    IGNOU December TEE 2022 Result is now available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can download the result through the link given here.

    Updated: Feb 28, 2023 10:07 IST
    IGNOU December TEE 2022 Result

    IGNOU December TEE 2022 Result: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the IGNOU Term End Exam Result for the December 2022 Session. All those candidates who have appeared for the December TEE 2022 exams can check their results through the link available on the official website. 

    To check the IGNOU December TEE 2022 exams students are required to visit the official website and enter the December 22 Enrollment Number in the result link provided. According to the notification released the remaining results of the IGNOU Term-end, assignments, practicals and project awards will be updated on the website soon. 

    Students can visit the official website - ignou.ac.in to check their December 2022 Term-End Exam Results. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to check the IGNOU December 2022 Term-End Exam Result. 

    IGNOU December TEE 2022 Result - Click Here

    Steps to Download IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exam Result

    The link for candidates to check the IGNOU December 2022 TEE exam Result is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to check the Term-End Exam Result.

    Step 1: Visit the  official website of IGNOU

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ section on the homepage

    Step 3: Click on Term-End Exam 

    Step 4: Click on December TEE Exam Result and enter the enrollment number

    Step 5: The December Term-End Exam Result will be displayed

    Step 6: Download the result for further reference

    IGNOU will be closing the January 2023 Registration and Re-Registration link today - February 28, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the January 2023 session can visit the official website today to complete the registration and submit the application fee.

    Also Read: IGNOU January 2023 Registration, Re-Registration Window Close on Feb 28, Apply at ignou.ac.in

