IGNOU TEE June 2023 Admit Card Out at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU TEE June 2023 Admit Card: IGNOU has released the admit cards for IGNOU June Term End exam 2023 in online mode. Registered candidates can check and download their hall tickets at ignou.ac.in. Check steps to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 9, 2023 11:05 IST
IGNOU TEE June 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the admit card for IGNOU June Term End examination for ODL candidates in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU TEE June entrance exam can check and download their respective hall tickets from the official website - ignou.ac.in

Candidates are required to enter the required login credentials such as enrollment number and program in the login window to download their hall tickets. It is advisable for the candidates to go through all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. The IGNOU June Term End exam hall ticket is a mandatory document that needs to be carried out at the test centre on the day of the exam.

IGNOU TEE June Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the IGNOU TEE June 2023 Hall Ticket

After downloading the admit card for IGNOU TEE June exam, candidates must check the below-given details provided on it carefully.

  • Candidate's name
  • Enrollment number
  • Control number
  • Test centre code and address
  • Course code
  • IGNOU TEE June exam date 
  • Sessions, Timings
  • Remarks and exam day guidelines

How to download IGNOU TEE June 2023 admit card online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download their hall tickets from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the IGNOU TEE June admit card available on the screen

Step 3: A new login window to download admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the login details such as enrollment number and program as asked 

Step 5: The IGNOU TEE June admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Cross-check all the details mentioned on it and print a hard copy of it for future use

