IGNOU TEE Result 2022 For December Session Announced, Check at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE December 2022 result Announced: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the result for December Term End Examinations (TEE) 2022. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. To access the IGNOU December TEE 2022 result, they will have to login in with the enrollment number.

The official notice alongside the IGNOU TEE December 2022 result reads, “Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled.”

IGNOU TEE December 2022 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download IGNOU TEE December 2022 Result?

IGNOU has released the result for December TEE Exams 2022. Candidates who appeared in the term-end examinations can access the result on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. They can follow these steps to download the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the Results sections

Step 3: From term-end section, click on December 2022 result

Step 4: Enter the enrollment number

Step 5: IGNOU TEE December Result 2022 will appear

Step 6: Check and download it for future reference

IGNOU TEE June 2022 Exams

Meanwhile, IGNOU has released the date sheet for June 2022 term-end examination in online mode. Candidates can check and download the date sheet on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE for the June session will be started on January 22, 2023, and continue till February 10, 2023.

The exams are being conducted for various programmes such as CAL, CFL, CFNCAL, CFL, CFN, MBA, MCA, etc. The official notice contains the durations and shifts of the upcoming exams. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned in the question paper.

