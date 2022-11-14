IIFT MBA 2023 Application Last Date Today, Apply Soon at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT 2023: As per the updates, the National Test Agency (NTA) will end the application process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2023 entrance exam today on 14th November 2022. Candidates meeting the eligibility parameters can fill IIFT 2023 application form on the official website - iift.nta.nic.in.

While filling up IIFT 2023 application, candidates have to pay Rs.2500 for the general/ OBC category whereas those belonging to the reserved category have to pay Rs.1250. Further, Foreign Nationals are required to pay an application fee of Rs.15000.

IIFT MBA Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IIFT 2023 Dates

Events Dates IIFT registration last date 14th November 2022 (Today) IIFT application form correction window 16th to 20th November 2022 IIFT admit card To be notified IIFT exam date 18th December 2022

How To Apply for IIFT 2023?

The IIFT 2023 registration cum application form can be filled in online mode by visiting the official website. Along with filling the IIFT (MBA) application form, candidates need to upload relevant documents. Go through the steps for detailed information -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA IIFT - iift.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on - IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration tab.

3rd Step - In the new window, enter the details and register.

4th Step - Now, login and fill up the application form, upload the specified documents and pay the application fees.

5th Step - After completing all the procedures, submit the form.

Who are eligible to apply for IIFT MBA 2023?

As per the information provided, the candidates who have a recognised bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks can apply for the MBA programme. Also, for those belonging to the reserved category, the minimum mark required to fill up the IIFT 2023 application form is 45%. Without meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria, the candidates will not be able to get admission.

IIFT 2023 Application Correction Window

Once the application correction window closes for IIFT, the officials will provide the facility to make corrections in the online form. NTA will release the correction window in online mode from 16th to 20th November 2022. Candidates will have to pay an additional fee to edit their IIFT 2023 application form. They are advised to be very careful while availing the facility of correction window, as no changes will be allowed in the IIFT application form.

