AILET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till 20 Nov, Apply for nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Law University (NLU), Delhi has extended the last date to submit the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 application form. Now, candidates can fill up the AILET application form 2023 till 20th November in online mode. They can apply for AILET 2023 at the official website -nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

As per the announced dates, NLU Delhi will conduct the AILET 2023 exam on 11th December 2022 in offline mode in around 24 cities across the country. All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is a national-level law entrance exam conducted by NLU, Delhi for admission to its undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes.

AILET Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for AILET 2023?

Candidates can apply for AILET 2023 exam online, from the official website of NLU Delhi - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. They can go through the steps to know how fill up the AILET application form 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AILET - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the AILET new registration link.

3rd Step - Now, on the new page, register by entering mobile number and email address.

4th Step - Now, fill up the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

5th Step - Go through the AILET form and submit the same.

Without paying the application fees, the officials will not accept the AILET online form. As per the notification released, the AILET 2023 registration fees for general category is Rs.3,500. Whereas, for SC/ST candidates it is Rs.1500. Candidates are advised to save a copy of the filled-in AILET application form after completing the application process.

About All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023

As per the updates, the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 will be held in offline mode for a total of 110 BA LLB (Hons.) seats, 70 LLM seats, and 18 PhD seats. All the qualified candidates in AILET can take admission to five year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes for the 2023-24 academic session.