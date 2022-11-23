    IIFT MBA 2023: Registration Window to close Tomorrow, Apply at iift.nta.nic.in

    National Testing Agency will close the IIFT MBA 2023 Registration process tomorrow. Candidates yet to submit the applications for the entrance exam can apply through the link available on the official website. 

    Updated: Nov 23, 2022 10:55 IST
    IIFT MBA 2023 Applications
    IIFT MBA 2023 Admissions: National Testing Agency will be closing the registration window for IIFT MBA Admissions 2023 tomorrow. Candidates interested in applying for the MBA programme can visit the official website of IITF today and tomorrow to complete the registration and application process. 

    Earlier, the last date for candidates to submit the IIFT MBA 2023 Registration and application was November 14, 2022, which was then extended to November 24, 2022. Students must also note that NTA will be opening the application correction window for students to make necessary changes in the applications. The IIFT MBA 2023 application correction window will be open from November 26 to 30, 2022.

    IIFT MBA 2023 Applications are available on the official website - iift.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also visit the direct link given here to complete the IIFT MBA 2023 Registration and Application Process.

    Date Extension Notification - Click Here

    Online Application - Click Here

    IIFT MBA 2022 Application Process

    IIFT 2023 MBA examinations will be conducted on December 18, 2022. The applications for the entrance exam is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete the IIFT MBA 2023 Application process.

    Step 1: Visit the IIFT MBA 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the MBA 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link given

    Step 4: Login using the registration details 

    Step 5: Fill in the details in the IIFT MBA application form

    Step 6: Upload the required documents and submit the application fee

    Step 7: Click on the final submission link

    Candidates applying for the IIFT MBA 2023 Admissions must note that the application fee also needs to be submitted in online mode. Candidates applying will be provided with the Fee Payment gateway along with the application form. Students are advised to keep visiting the website for further details.

