IIFT Result 2023 Announced at iift.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

IIFT Result 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) result 2023. Candidates can check their IIFT result and scorecard in online mode at the official website - iift.nta.nic.in. They will be able to download their IIFT result 2023 by using their login credentials - application number and password.

Soon after the declaration of the IIFT 2023 result, the authorities will release category-wise cut-offs for Essay Writing, Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds. As per the updates, the IIFT GD and PI is likely to be held in February or March 2023.

IIFT 2023 Scorecard - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download IIFT Result 2023?

Candidates can download their IIFT scorecard at iift.nta.nic.in. The result has been released in the form of scorecard and they will have to use their IIFT application number and date of birth in the login window. Go through the steps to know how to download IIFT result 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA IIFT - iift.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the notification - IIFT 2023 NTA scorecard.

3rd Step - Enter the application number and password or date of birth.

4th Step - IIFT result cum scorecard will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and take a printout of the scorecard.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on IIFT Result 2023?

The scorecard of IIFT 2023 will include the scaled score as well as the percentiles obtained by the candidates (both overall and sectional). Candidates can go through the details that will be mentioned on IIFT 2023 result -

Candidate’s name

Application number

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Exam date

Validity of the scorecard

Sectional scores

Overall scores

