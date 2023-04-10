IIM Calcutta Hosts its 58th Convocation, Around 461 Degrees Awarded to MBA Students

IIM Calcutta Convocation 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) on Saturday, April 8, 2023, hosted its 58th annual convocation ceremony for its two-year flagship MBA programme. According to reports, around 461 degrees were awarded to the students at the convocation event. The Executive Director, of APAC, Wunderman Thompson Tarun Rai delivered the convocation address.

IIM Calcutta celebrates 58th Annual Convocation 2023 pic.twitter.com/CzD2hmUf0S — IIM Calcutta (@IIM_Calcutta) April 8, 2023

According to reports, the institute also granted 40 students with their PG programme for executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX VLM) and 10 students with their Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees. As per the recent updates, the final placement process for this batch was completed for its 2-year flagship MBA programme with a 3% increase in the average yearly salary offered to the students, the reports added. The median salary also increased by 9% as compared to that of the last year, standing at Rs 33.67 lakh. Moreover, a total of 573 offers were obtained for the entire batch, out of which the top 25% of students received yearly compensation of around Rs 50.86 lakh, a rise of 5% compared to the previous year. The average yearly compensation for the batch 2021-23 was Rs 35.07 lakhs, up from Rs 34.20 lakh in the last year, the reports further added. As per the recent updates, the Director of IIM Calcutta, Prof Uttam Sarkar and the Board of Governors, Chairperson Shrikrishna Kulkarni were also present at the 58th convocation ceremony. Chairperson's Address at the IIM Calcutta's Convocation Candidates can check the keynote address by the Chairperson at the event given below:

Chairperson's Address - 58th Annual Convocation 2023https://t.co/kQ5zsDwfLb — IIM Calcutta (@IIM_Calcutta) April 10, 2023

