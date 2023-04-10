  1. Home
IIM Calcutta Hosts its 58th Convocation, Around 461 Degrees Awarded to MBA Students

IIM Calcutta hosted its 58th convocation ceremony on Saturday, April 8, 2023, for its flagship MBA programmes. As per the reports, around 461 degrees were awarded to students. Check details here

Apr 10, 2023
IIM Calcutta Convocation 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) on Saturday, April 8, 2023, hosted its 58th annual convocation ceremony for its two-year flagship MBA programme. According to reports, around 461 degrees were awarded to the students at the convocation event. The Executive Director, of APAC, Wunderman Thompson Tarun Rai delivered the convocation address.

