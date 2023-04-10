JEST Answer Key 2023 Releases at jest.org.in, Know How to Raise Objections

JEST Answer Key 2023 Released: As per the latest updates, the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) has released the answer key for Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST). Candidates who appeared in the exams must check out the answer key on the official website i.e. jest.org.in. In case of any discrepancies, they can raise objections.

JEST 2023 Physics answer key along with answer representation instructions is live on the official website. The authorities are inviting objections from the candidates. However, it must be noted that they will have to fill out a separate Google form for each objection. The deadline for form submission is tomorrow i.e. April 11, 2023, until 11.59 pm. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before filling out the application form.

Further, candidates must note that they can contest only one question at a time. The question number they want to contest should be based on the answer booklet uploaded on the JEST website. If there are multiple questions that are contested, fill out a separate form for each question. It is mandatory that you attach your solutions.

JEST Answer Key 2023- Click Here (PDF file)

JEST Objection Window 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Raise Objections against JEST Answer Key 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can raise objections against the JEST answer key 2023 in case of discrepancies. They can go through the following steps to challenge the question-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jest.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Google form link provided

Step 3: Read the note and fill out candidate's details

Step 4: Proceed further and mention the question you wish to challenge

Step 5: Challenge the question with valid pints

Step 6: Upload supporting documents(if any)

Step 7: Submit the Google form

