JIPMAT 2023: Admission Test Registration Starts For IIM Gaya and Jammu, Check Last Date Here

JIPMAT 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form of Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) online. Candidates willing to apply for IIM admission at Jammu and Gaya centres can register at jipmat.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for JIPMAT 2023 is April 30. Along with the release of application details, the officials have also announced the exam as well as other information.

NTA conducts JIPMAT for admission to five-year integrated programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. This year, the entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 28, 2023, in computer-based mode. The exam will be conducted from 3 to 5.30 PM.

JIPMAT Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JIPMAT 2023 Dates

Candidates willing to fill up the application form must be aware of the important dates. They can check the table below to know last as well as other important dates:

Events Dates Last date to apply for JIPMAT April 30, 2023 (11.50 PM) Availability of correction facility May 2 to 4, 2023 (11.50 PM) JIPMAT admit card May 2023 JIPMAT May 28, 2023

How To Apply For JIPMAT?

The application form is available in online mode at the official website. Candidates must follow all the specified steps to apply for the exam. Check below the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll and go to the new registration tab.

Step 3: Click the check box and press the - I agree button.

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details.

Step 5: Login, fill up the application form, upload scanned images of photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

JIPMAT 2023 Application Fees

Candidates can pay the application fees via debit/ credit card or net banking. They can check below the table to know category-wise application fees:

Events Dates Reserved Category Rs.2,000 Unreserved Category Rs.1,000

JIPMAT 2023 Application Correction Facility

After the submission of the application form, the authorities will provide the correction facility online. If any candidate has entered any detail incorrectly, they will be able to edit it during the correction period. In case, they have made mistakes in the form, then they can edit it from May 2. The JIPMAT application correction facility will be available on the official website.

About JIPMAT 2023

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to the 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. The question paper will have a total of 100 questions on Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension. A total of 100 questions will be asked and each question will carry 4 marks. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Also Read: TS EAMCET 2023 Application Ends Today Without Late Fee, Apply Soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in