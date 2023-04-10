TS EAMCET 2023 Application Ends Today Without Late Fee, Apply Soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Closes Today: As per the official schedule, JNTU Hyderabad will close the registrations for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) without a late fee today i.e. April 10, 2023. Afterward, the candidates will have to pay an additional charge to register. Interested ones can register for the test can visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in

After the closure of the TS EAMCET 2023 application window, the authorities will open the application edit window for registered candidates. The edit window will be live between April 12 to 14, 2023. Later on, applicants will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website. They can check out important dates here.

TS EAMCET 2023 Schedule

Particulars Dates Last date to apply without a late fee April 10, 2023 Application edit window April 12 to 14, 2023 Hall ticket Release date April 30, 2023, onwards Exam date Agriculture & Medical (AM) May 10, 2023 (FN & AN) May 11, 2023 (FN & AN) 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon Engineering (E) May 12, 2023 (FN & AN) May 13, 2023 (FN & AN) May 14, 2023 (FN & AN) 03.00 PM to 06.00 PM

TS EAMCET Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for TS EAMCET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance test till April 10, 2023, without a late fee. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on pay registraton fee

Step 3: Enter details and pay the fee

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Fee

Stream Category Fee (Rs.) Engineering (E) SC/ST & PH 500 Others 900 Agriculture & Medical (AM) SC/ST & PH 500 Others 900 Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) SC/ST & PH 1000 Others 1800

