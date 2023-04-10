TS EAMCET 2023 Application Ends Today Without Late Fee, Apply Soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Closes Today: As per the official schedule, JNTU Hyderabad will close the registrations for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) without a late fee today i.e. April 10, 2023. Afterward, the candidates will have to pay an additional charge to register. Interested ones can register for the test can visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in
After the closure of the TS EAMCET 2023 application window, the authorities will open the application edit window for registered candidates. The edit window will be live between April 12 to 14, 2023. Later on, applicants will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website. They can check out important dates here.
TS EAMCET 2023 Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Last date to apply without a late fee
|
April 10, 2023
|
Application edit window
|
April 12 to 14, 2023
|
Hall ticket Release date
|
April 30, 2023, onwards
|
Exam date
|
Agriculture & Medical (AM)
|
May 10, 2023 (FN & AN)
May 11, 2023 (FN & AN)
|
09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon
|
Engineering (E)
|
May 12, 2023 (FN & AN)
May 13, 2023 (FN & AN)
May 14, 2023 (FN & AN)
|
03.00 PM to 06.00 PM
TS EAMCET Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
How to Apply for TS EAMCET 2023?
Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance test till April 10, 2023, without a late fee. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on pay registraton fee
Step 3: Enter details and pay the fee
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload the required documents
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
TS EAMCET 2023 Application Fee
|
Stream
|
Category
|
Fee (Rs.)
|
Engineering (E)
|
SC/ST & PH
|
500
|
Others
|
900
|
Agriculture & Medical (AM)
|
SC/ST & PH
|
500
|
Others
|
900
|
Both Engineering (E)
and
Agriculture & Medical (AM)
|
SC/ST & PH
|
1000
|
Others
|
1800
