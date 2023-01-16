IIM CAP 2023 Schedule Released at cap2023.iimu.ac.in, Apply till Jan 19

IIM CAP 2023 Schedule Released: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has declared the admission dates for Common Admission Process (CAP) 2023. Candidates can check the IIM CAP 2023 schedule on the official website i.e. cap2023.iimu.ac.in. As per the dates released, candidates can fill out the CAP 2023 application form till January 19, 2023, till 5.00 pm.

As per updates, the IIM CAP 2023 interview will be conducted in online mode. The allocation for the same to registered candidates will be started in the 2nd week of February. The Interview schedule has been divided into three weeks. Candidates can check out the complete IIM CAP 2023 Schedule below.

IIM CAP 2023 Schedule

CAP 2023 Event Date CAP 2023 registration ends January 19, 2023, up to 5.00 pm Allocation of CAP 2023 personal interview (PI) date and time to registered candidates 2nd week of February 2023 Personal Interview Week 1: February 13th to 18th, 2023 Personal Interview Week 2: February 20th to 25th, 2023 Personal Interview Week 3: February 27th to March 4th, 2023

How to Register for IIMP CAP 2023?

IIM CAP 2023 Registration is going to end soon. Candidates who have not registered themselves yet must do the same on the official website i.e. cap2023.iimu.ac.in. They can go through these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cap2023.iimu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, register with asked details

Step 3: Now, log in with registered CAT ID and password

Step 4: Enter the required personal and academic details

Step 5: Upload documents in prescribed format

Step 6: Now, pay the required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a few printouts

