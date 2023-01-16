    IIM CAP 2023 Schedule Released at cap2023.iimu.ac.in, Apply till Jan 19

    IIM CAP Schedule 2023 has been released at cap2023.iimu.ac.in. Candidates can fill out CAP 2023 application form till January 19, 2023. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 16, 2023 14:04 IST
    IIM CAP 2023 Schedule Released
    IIM CAP 2023 Schedule Released

    IIM CAP 2023 Schedule Released: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has declared the admission dates for Common Admission Process (CAP) 2023. Candidates can check the IIM CAP 2023 schedule on the official website i.e. cap2023.iimu.ac.in. As per the dates released, candidates can fill out the CAP 2023 application form till January 19, 2023, till 5.00 pm.

    As per updates, the IIM CAP 2023 interview will be conducted in online mode. The allocation for the same to registered candidates will be started in the 2nd week of February. The Interview schedule has been divided into three weeks. Candidates can check out the complete IIM CAP 2023 Schedule below.

    IIM CAP 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

    IIM CAP 2023 Schedule

    CAP 2023 Event

    Date

    CAP 2023 registration ends 

    January 19, 2023, up to 5.00 pm

    Allocation of CAP 2023 personal interview (PI) date and time to registered candidates

    2nd week of February 2023

    Personal Interview

    Week 1: February 13th to 18th, 2023

    Personal Interview

    Week 2: February 20th to 25th, 2023

    Personal Interview

    Week 3: February 27th to March 4th, 2023

    How to Register for IIMP CAP 2023?

    IIM CAP 2023 Registration is going to end soon. Candidates who have not registered themselves yet must do the same on the official website i.e. cap2023.iimu.ac.in. They can go through these steps to register-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cap2023.iimu.ac.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, register with asked details
    • Step 3: Now, log in with registered CAT ID and password
    • Step 4: Enter the required personal and academic details
    • Step 5: Upload documents in prescribed format
    • Step 6: Now, pay the required fee
    • Step 7: Submit the form and take a few printouts

    Also Read: IIT Jodhpur Admissions 2023: MBA Registration Begins, Apply at iitj.ac.in

     

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification