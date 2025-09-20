CAT 2025 Registration Close Today, Apply at iimcat.ac.in Until 5 PM

Key Points
- The link to register for CAT 2025 will be available until 5 PM today
- Register for CAT 2025 at iimcat.ac.in
- CAT 2025 is scheduled for November 30, 2025
CAT 2025 Registration Last Date: The last date for candidates to register for IIM CAT 2025 is today, September 20, 2025. The link to register for the Common Admission Test 2025 will be available until 5 PM. Candidates interested in appearing for the Management Entrance Exam can register through the link available online.
This is the extended window for candidates to register for CAT 2025. Earlier, the last date apply was September 13 which was then postponed to September 20. Candidates must make sure they complete the CAT 2025 registrartion and fee submission process within the time deadline provided.
CAT 2025 registration link is available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for CAT 2025 though the direct link given here
CAT 2025 Registration - Click Here (Link Available until 5 PM)
CAT 2025: Important Highlights
|
CAT 2025 Registrations Close
|
September 20, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Official website
|
iimcat.ac.in
|
CAT 2025 Exam Date
|
November 30, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Mode of exam
|
Online
|
CAT 2025 Exam Conducting Body
|
Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
|
CAT exam duration
|
120 minutes
|
CAT Exam centres
|
170 cities
|
CAT Exam Pattern
|
Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
Section III: Quantitative Ability
IIM CAT 2025: Important dates
Check here the complete schedule for IIM CAT 2025.
|
CAT 2025
|
Date
|
CAT applications begin
|
August 1, 2025
|
Last date to register
|
September 20, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Admit Card
|
November 5, 2025
|
CAT Exam Date
|
November 30, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Result
|
First week of January
Related Stories
Steps to Apply for CAT 2025
Follow the steps provided below to register for IIM CAT 2025
-
Visit the official website of CAT
-
Click on the CAT 2025 registration link
-
Enter all required details
-
Fill out the application form
-
Upload all necessary documents
-
Submit the CAT application fee
-
Save the filled application and click on submit
CAT 2025 Application Fee
Check below the categpry wise fee to be submitted when applying for CAT 2025
|Category
|Fee
|SC, ST and PwD candidates
|₹1300/-
|For all candidates
|₹2600/-
IIM CAT 2025: Documents to be Uploaded
Candidates need to upload scanned copies of the following documents when applying for CAT 2025
-
Class 10, 12 Certificates and Marksheets
-
Birth Certificate
-
Valid ID Proof
-
Category Certificate
-
Work Experience
-
Passport size photograph and signature
Stay updated with the Latest Education News. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation