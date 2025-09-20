RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
CAT 2025 Registration Close Today, Apply at iimcat.ac.in Until 5 PM

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 20, 2025, 06:32 IST

IIM CAT 2025 registration and application process to close today, September 20.The link to register for CAT 2025 will remain open until 5 PM today. Check latest updates here.

CAT 2025 Registration Last Date
CAT 2025 Registration Last Date
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The link to register for CAT 2025 will be available until 5 PM today
  • Register for CAT 2025 at iimcat.ac.in
  • CAT 2025 is scheduled for November 30, 2025

CAT 2025 Registration Last Date: The last date for candidates to register for IIM CAT 2025 is today, September 20, 2025. The link to register for the Common Admission Test 2025 will be available until 5 PM. Candidates interested in appearing for the Management Entrance Exam can register through the link available online. 

This is the extended window for candidates to register for CAT 2025. Earlier, the last date apply was September 13 which was then postponed to September 20. Candidates must make sure they complete the CAT 2025 registrartion and fee submission process within the time deadline provided.

CAT 2025 registration link is available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for CAT 2025 though the direct link given here

CAT 2025 Registration - Click Here (Link Available until 5 PM)

CAT 2025: Important Highlights

CAT 2025 Registrations Close

September 20, 2025

CAT 2025 Official website

iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2025 Exam Date

November 30, 2025

CAT 2025 Mode of exam 

Online

CAT 2025 Exam Conducting Body

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

CAT exam duration

120 minutes

CAT Exam centres

170 cities

CAT Exam Pattern

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

IIM CAT 2025: Important dates

Check here the complete schedule for IIM CAT 2025.

CAT 2025

Date

CAT applications begin

August 1, 2025

Last date to register

September 20, 2025

CAT 2025 Admit Card

November 5, 2025

CAT Exam Date

November 30, 2025

CAT 2025 Result

First week of January

Steps to Apply for CAT 2025

Follow the steps provided below to register for IIM CAT 2025

  1. Visit the official website of CAT

  2. Click on the CAT 2025 registration link

  3. Enter all required details

  4. Fill out the application form

  5. Upload all necessary documents

  6. Submit the CAT application fee

  7. Save the filled application and click on submit

CAT 2025 Application Fee 

Check below the categpry wise fee to be submitted when applying for CAT 2025

Category Fee
SC, ST and PwD candidates ₹1300/-
For all candidates ₹2600/-

IIM CAT 2025: Documents to be Uploaded

Candidates need to upload scanned copies of the following documents when applying for CAT 2025 

  • Class 10, 12 Certificates and Marksheets

  • Birth Certificate

  • Valid ID Proof

  • Category Certificate

  • Work Experience

  • Passport size photograph and signature

