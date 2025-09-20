CAT 2025 Registration Close Today, Apply at iimcat.ac.in Until 5 PM

CAT 2025 Registration Last Date: The last date for candidates to register for IIM CAT 2025 is today, September 20, 2025. The link to register for the Common Admission Test 2025 will be available until 5 PM. Candidates interested in appearing for the Management Entrance Exam can register through the link available online.

This is the extended window for candidates to register for CAT 2025. Earlier, the last date apply was September 13 which was then postponed to September 20. Candidates must make sure they complete the CAT 2025 registrartion and fee submission process within the time deadline provided.

CAT 2025 registration link is available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for CAT 2025 though the direct link given here

CAT 2025 Registration - Click Here (Link Available until 5 PM)