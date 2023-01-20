IIM Rohtak Placement 2023 Witnesses 16% Hike in Average Salary, Check Stats Here

IIM Rohtak Placement 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) has completed the final placements of the 2-year postgraduate programme (PGP). The institute provided 100% placement to the eligible candidates. The institute witnessed a 16% increase in the average salary which stood at Rs 18.73 lakh as compared to Rs 16.06 lakh last year.

As per the official release, the top 10 percent of the batch received an average of Rs 34.68 lakh, and the top 25 percent and 50 percent were granted an average salary of Rs 27.15 lakh and Rs 22.64 lakh, respectively. IIM Rohtak also witnessed a massive increase in the number of PPOs and PPIs offered to the students, with a hike of 65 percent over last year.

Recruiters at IIM Rohtak Placement 2023

As per the release, the institute established new alliances with more than 45+ new recruiters like GAIL, Axis Bank, AB InBev, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BarclaysSamsung, and Wells Fargo among others. Staunch recruiters were Accenture, Aditya Birla, Tata Steel, Amazon, Bain Capability Network, and Tata Steel among others.

The official release further stated that “the PGP Class of 2023 comprises 237 talented students, with 158 female and 79 male students having an average work experience of 19 months. The academic diversity of the batch is skewed maximum toward commerce and engineering,” the release stated.

IIM CAP 2023 Application deadline Extended

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) has extended the application deadline for IIM CAP 2023 till January 22, 2023. Candidates who have not filled out the form yet must do the same on the official website i.e. cap2023.iimu.ac.in.

After the closure of the IIM CAP 2023 registration window, authorities will announce the allocation of CAP 2023 personal interview (PI) date and time to registered candidates. The personal interview will be conducted in online mode.

