IISER IAT 2023 Result 2023 to be Out Today, Know How to Check Here

IISER IAT Result 2023: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will announce the results of the Aptitude Test (IAT) today: July 3, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the IAT entrance examination can check and download their results by visiting the official website - iiseradmission.in.
In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials in the result login window. As per the given schedule, the authorities will open the portal to upload documents and freeze IISER preferences from July 4 to 7, 2023.
The first round of admission offers starts on July 15, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to get the latest updates regarding the announcement of the results.
IISER IAT 2023 Dates
Candidates can check the dates related to the IISER IAT result and other important events in the table given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Announcement of the IISER IAT result
|
July 3, 2023
|
Portal opens to upload documents and freeze IISER preferences
|
July 4 to 7, 2023
|
First round of admission offers
|
July 15, 2023
IISER IAT Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)
How to check IISER IAT result 2023 online?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the IISER IAT result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of IISER: iiseradmission.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the IISER aptitude test result 2023 available on the screen
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as user id and password in the given space
Step 4: The IISER IAT result 2023 will be displayed in the new window
Step 5: Download and save the IAT scorecard 2023 for future use
IISER Admissions 2023 Seat Matrix
According to the information available on the official website of the institute, there are a total of 1,808 seats available in the IISER institutes. Check the IISER seat matrix in the table below:
|
BS-MS Program
|
Number of seats
|
IISER Berhampur
|
170
|
IISER Bhopal
|
240
|
IISER Kolkata
|
250
|
IISER Mohali
|
250
|
IISER Pune
|
288
|
IISER Tirupati
|
200
|
IISER Thiruvananthapuram
|
320
|
Total
|
1718
|
BS Program
|
Number of seats
|
IISER Bhopal (Engineering Sciences)
|
60
|
IISER Bhopal (Economic Sciences)
|
30
|
Total
|
90
