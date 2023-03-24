  1. Home
IIT Delhi 2023: Registration Through GATE 2023 for MTech Course to End on March 30, Know Eligibility, How to Apply Here

IIT Delhi has commenced the admission process for its M.Tech programmes through GATE 2023 scores in online mode. Candidates can register by filling out the M.Tech application form 2023 through the official website- home.iitd.ac.in. Check complete details here

Updated: Mar 24, 2023 13:26 IST
IIT Delhi M.Tech Admissions 2023
IIT Delhi Admissions 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has commenced the admission process for its M.Tech programmes through GATE 2023 scores in online mode. Candidates interested in applying to the various Master of Technology (M.Tech) programmes offered by IIT Delhi can register themselves by filling out the M.Tech application form 2023 through the official website- home.iitd.ac.in

IIT Delhi M.Tech Admissions 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

IIT Delhi M.Tech Admissions 2023 Important Dates

Interested candidates who want to secure admission to the various MTech programmes offered by IIT Delhi can check the important dates related to IIT Delhi's admissions in the table given below.

Event

Dates

Last Date to Apply for IIT Delhi's MTech Programmes

March 30, 2023

Announcement of list of Shortlisted candidates

To be Announced

Orientation for New Students

To be Announced

Commencement of M.Tech Classes

To be Announced

Check IIT Delhi's PG Admissions Official Notice Here

IIT Delhi's M.Tech Admissions Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for admission into MTech programmes offered by the IIT Delhi below.

  • The examination authority conducts the M.Tech admission 2023 on the basis of the GATE scores.
  • Candidates who have cleared or are appearing in the final year of their qualifying degree from any IIT  with a minimum of 8.0 CGPA are eligible to get admission into IIT Delhi without qualifying GATE exam.

How to Fill IIT Delhi's M.Tech application form 2023?

Candidates who are wishing to get admission into various MTech courses offered by IIT Delhi can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the MTech application form.

Step 1: Go to the IIT Delhi’s official website- home.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Admissions tab, then go to the PG Admissions available on the screen

Step 3: The new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Register by entering the required details i.e. email ID, contact number, date of birth, name, etc

Step 5: Login using the generated credentials in the IIT Delhi MTech Application form 2023 and then click on submit to proceed further

Step 6: Upload all the scanned images as asked

Step 7: Now, make the online payment of the required registration fee

Step 8: Go through the IIT Delhi MTech Application form 2023 and then click on submit

Step 9: Download the Application form 2023 and take a few printouts for future reference

How to Register for COAP Portal?

Candidates who want to get admission into MTech programmes at IIT Delhi are required to register for COAP Portal. The seat allotment process for the IIT Delhi M.Tech admission 2023 will be done through Common Offer Admission Portal (COAP). Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to know how to register for COAP Portal.

Step 1: Visit the COAP 2023 official website- coap.iitkgp.ac.in/coap

Step 2: Register by using the required details in the COAP 2023 registration form

Step 3: Sign in using the generated credentials and then click on submit button

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details of the GATE 2023 paper i.e  name, year, and registration number, and then click on the final submit button

