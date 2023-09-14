  1. Home
IIT Delhi Launches CEP Certificate Programme in Project Management, Get Direct Link To Register Here

IIT Delhi CEP Programme: CEP, IIT Delhi has launched a Certificate Programme in Project Management in online mode. Interested candidates can register through the application link provided by the institute. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 14, 2023 12:06 IST
IIT Delhi CEP Programme 2023: The Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi, has launched an online Certificate Programme in Project Management: Theory & Practice in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the CEP Programme can fill out the registration form through the application link provided here.

As per the given details, the duration of this programme is 6 months. Candidates who have completed their graduation degree in any discipline/ Diploma Holders in any branch of Engineering from a recognised university are eligible to apply for this programme. 

IIT Delhi CEP programme in Project Management - Direct Link to register

Check the official Tweet below:

IIT Delhi CEP Programme Schedule

Candidates interested in applying for the certificate programme can check the dates in the table below: 

Events

Dates

Course Orientation

November 4th, 2023

Duration 

6 Months

Mode of Sessions

Live Online Sessions (Zoom Platform)

Timings

Saturdays and Sundays (6.30 pm to 8.00 pm)

Check the brochure here

How to register for the IIT Delhi CEP Certificate programme in Project Management?

Candidates need to fill out the Google form provided by the institute to complete the registrations. They can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Click on the application link given here 

Step 2: Enter all the details in the google form 

Step 3: Upload the documents and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 4: Save the google form application and submit

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
