IIT Guwahati Director TG Sitharam To Take Charge As New AICTE Chairman

AICTE: As per the latest updates, Prof. TG Sitharam, the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati) has been designated as the new chairman of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). His appointment has been approved by the Ministry of Education for a period of 3 years. He will take charge from the provisional AICTE chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar was holding the temporary charge of AICTE after Anil Sahasrabuddhe was released from his duties on September 1, 2021, upon turning 65 years old.

The Education Ministry clarified the same in a recent statement that reads, “All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Act, 1987, the Central Government hereby appoints, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, as Chairman, AICTE in Level-l7 of the pay Matrix, on deputation basis, for a period of three years we.f. the date of assumption of charge, or till attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earliest”.

About Professor TG Sitharam

Prof. TG Sitharam is an active member of the Science and Engineering Research Board(SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. He has been a civil engineer, professor at IISc Bangalore, and director at IIT Guwahati. He is well-known for his contribution to the fields of rock mechanics, rock engineering, and geotechnical earthquake engineering.

Moreover, he has served as chairman, of the board of governors at IIT Guwahati from 2019 to 2020. Also, he served as chairman, the research council, CSIR-CBRI (Central Building Research Institute). Prof TG Sitharam is also holding the additional charge as director at Central Insitute of Technology, kokrajhar, Assam.

Educational Background of Professor TG Sitharam

Prof TG Sitharam completed his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Mysore. Afterwards, he pursued a master’s degree in civil engineering from IISc and PhD in civil engineering from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. After completing his education, he served as a lecturer at the University of Waterloo and did his post-doctoral at the centre for earth sciences and engineering at the University of Texas, USA.

