IIT JAM 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Admit Card on January 8

JAM 2024 Application Correction: IIT Madras will close the JAM 2024 application correction window tomorrow, November 30, 2023. Students who have applied for JAM 2024 exams and need to make changes in their application form can visit the official website until tomorrow and make the changes.

JAM 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. Students must note that the details mentioned in the JAM 2024 application form will be used in the admit card. Students can make changes in the fields of Choice of exam centers and exam cities, Exam Paper, Gender, Category, PwD, Name, DoB, Parent/Guardian Name, College Name, Year of Passing, and Communication Address.

The JAM 2024 application correction window is available on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. Students who have applied can also make the changes in their applications through the direct link given here.

JAM 2024 Application Correction Link - Click Here

Steps to Make Changes in JAM 2024 Applications

The JAM 2024 application correction window is available until November 30, 2023. Eligible candidates who have completed the registration and application and wish to make changes can follow the steps provided below and make the necessary changes

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2024

Step 2: Click on the JAM 2024 application modification login link

Step 3: Login using the e-mail ID / Enrolment ID / Mobile No / Registration No. and password

Step 4: Click on the correction link

Step 5: Make the changes in the fields open for correction

Step 6: Save the changes made and click on submit

The JAM 2024 admit card will be issued on January 8, 2024. Students who complete the application form will be issued the admit card. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the website and login using the credentials required. Keep visiting the official website for further updates on JAM 2024.

Also Read: AICTE PG Scholarship 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply at pgscholarship.aicte-india.org