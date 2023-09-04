IIT JAM 2024 Registrations Begin On September 5, Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process Here

JAM 2024: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will begin the registrations for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023) exams tomorrow, September 5, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the IIT JAM 2024 exams can visit the official website tomorrow to register for the entrance test.

The JAM 2024 entrance exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. Before filling out the applications candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria thoroughly before registering. Candidates can register and apply for the entrance examination until October 13, 2023. When registering for the entrance exams, candidates are advised to make sure that they enter a valid email ID and mobile number. The entered credentials will be used for further communications regarding the exam.

IIT JAM 2024 entrance registration and application link will be available on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can also register for the JAM 2024 exams through the link to be provided here.

IIT JAM 2024 Important Dates

JAM 2024 Schedule Date Applications begin at JAM Online Application Processing System September 5, 2023 Last date for online registration/application submission October 13, 2023 Availability of JAM admit cards on the online application portal January 8, 2024 Date of examination February 11, 2024 Announcement of the results March 22, 2024 Availability of scorecards for download April 02, 2024 Portal for admission opens April 10, 2024

JAM 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the IIT JAM 2024 exams, candidates are advised to check through the eligibility criteria carefully. The following is the eligibility criteria for JAM 2024

Candidates applying must have cleared their undergraduate degree or should be in the final year of their undergraduate programme.

Those promoted without a mark sheet should produce a certificate stating the subjects studied in that particular semester duly signed by the head of the institute

Foreign nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply as per the policy of the admitting institute.

At the time of admission, all admitted candidates are to submit a physical fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner in the prescribed form. Students are to undergo a physical fitness test by a medical board constituted by the admitting institute.

JAM 2024 Application Process

The registration and application form for the JAM 2024 will begin tomorrow, September 5, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register for the JAM 2024 exams.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024

Step 2: Click on the JAM 2024 registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details in the given link

Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill out the online application

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

