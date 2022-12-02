IIT Kanpur launches Online MA Financial Technology and Management, Apply at iitk.ac.in

IIT Kanpur New MA Programme: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has recently introduced an online Master's degree program in Technology and Management. Applications are invited for the January session 2023 and will close on December 4, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online on the online portal- iitk.ac.in.

As per the program details available on the webpage, a GATE score is not required to enroll in this newly launched eMasters degree. Both theoretical and practical based knowledge will be imparted to aspirants.

IIT Kanpur MA Degree application - Click Here

How to Apply for IIT Kanpur eMasters Degree

Aspiring candidates can check the steps given below to register for the online master’s degree.

Visit the official website iitk.ac.in

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab

Register with your personal details

Carefully fill in all the required details

Submit the online application form

Download the application form for future reference

IIT added that this executive-friendly program offers working professionals the flexibility to complete the eMasters degree between one and three years, without pausing their careers. The 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused curriculum is designed by the Department of Industrial and Management Engineering.

The IIT Kanpur program offers a credits transfer facility where 60 credits are exempted and can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at the institute. The eMasters program includes live interactive classes coupled with self-learning allowing professionals a healthy pace to learn and catch up. Besides the uniquely tailored immersive learning format of the program, the participants also get access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation centre, and alumni network, adding up to a rich career advancement and networking experience.

