IIT Kanpur To Close Registration Window for National Business Model Competition UpStart 2022-23 Tomorrow, Check Details Here

UpStart 2022-23: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will close the registration for the annual UpStart National Business Model Competition tomorrow - November 30, 2022. The competition is being organized by the student-run Entrepreneurship cell of the institution. The UpStart National competitions are scheduled to be held in three cities - on December 4, 2022, in Bangalore and Hyderabad, and on December 10, 2022, in Delhi.

In this IIT Kanpur national-level pitching competition, the startups will go through various rounds of screening, brainstorming sessions at different levels, and face-to-face mentoring. The finalists will get to develop their ideas and hone their business plans with a panel of mentors, as reported by IIT Kanpur.

Who is eligible for IIT Kanpur UpStart’22?

As per the eligibility, startups which are incorporated at least, if not registered on or after January 1, 2019, and are not VC-funded, are eligible to register for UpStart’22. This is a list of a few venture firms, the investor panel comprises -

Indian Angel Network

Orios Venture Partners

Blume Ventures

Sequoia Capital

Chiratae Ventures

Kalaari Capital

3one4 Capital

Ankur Capital

How To Register for IIT Kanpur UpStart 2022-23?

Candidates who meet the eligibility must register for National Business Model Competition UpStart’22 in online mode. They will have to pay a registration fees of Rs.250. They can go through the steps to know how to register for IIT Kanpur UpStart 2022-23 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - ecelliitk.org/upstart/.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on register.

3rd Step - A new window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter all the details, pay the registration fees and submit the form.

5th Step - Take a screenshot and save it.

What After the Registration of IIT Kanpur UpStart 2022-23?

All the shortlisted startups will get to pitch at the institute’s UpStart finale. These startups will be given an opportunity to make changes as per the inputs received. Afterward, selected startups will participate in a 10-minute pitch round. It will be followed by a Q & A session where they will get a golden chance to present their amended business plan in front of UpStart panel judges. Winners will be awarded various perks including, cash prizes, on-the-spot funding, one-on-one mentorship from industry professionals, incubation at SIIC IIT Kanpur, and networking opportunities at ESummit’22.

