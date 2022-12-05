IIT Mandi: 462 Graduates Awarded Degrees at 10th Convocation

IIT Mandi Convocation: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi organized its 10th convocation on December 4 and 5, 2022. At the conference, 462 graduating students were granted their degrees.

As per the media reports, 64 Ph.D. degrees were conferred to students, which is reportedly the highest number of PhDs in an academic session given by the institute so far.

There was a significant increase in the number of girl students passing out from different streams this time. At the IITs 10th convocation ceremony held, out of the total number of students who were awarded their degrees, 33 were female students in the UG programs, 49 in postgraduate or master programs, 28 in Ph.D. programs, and lastly 4 in PhD programmes who have graduated from IIT Mandi, exceeding the number from previous years.

Highlights of IIT Mandi 10th Convocation

IIT Mandi 10th Convocation Ceremony hosted concluded today, December 5, at 2 pm. Professor Stuart R Hameroff from the University of Arizona, USA was the chief guest of the event. Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Secretary of SERB, Dr. Kingshuk Banerjee, Director of Hitachi, and Dr. Woochan Chand, Director of KOICA were the guests of honor.

Prof. Hameroff congratulated the IIT students and further regarded consciousness as the core property of the universe and discussed the correlation of Quantum Brain Biology with Indian Knowledge Systems. He talked about cognitive theories on disorders and therapies. Moreover, he advised students to study Quantum Computing and Quantum Biology, the coming future of the world.

The chief guest concluded his speech by saying that the IIT students will become the ‘torch-bearer’ of the institute. Prof. Hameroff showed his faith in the students that they have the capabilities to lead society in powerful ways. Students’ success will be counted as IIT’s success.

