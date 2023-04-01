IIT Patna PhD Registration 2023 Starts at iitp.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

  1. Home
IIT Patna Ph.D. Registration 2023 has been started on the official website. Candidates can check out the schedule, eligibility criteria, and application fee for Ph.D. programmes here

Updated: Apr 1, 2023 12:55 IST
IIT Patna Ph.D. Registration 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT Patna) has started admission for Ph.D. programmes. Interested candidates can apply for the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) programmes starting in July on the official website i.e. iitp.ac.in. The authorities will close the registrations on April 17, 2023. Candidates can check out the application fee and eligibility requirements here.

IIT Patna Ph.D. Registration 2023 is open for the departments of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Biological and Chemical Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Humanities and Social Science, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, and Physics.

IIT Patna Ph.D. Admission 2023 Important Dates

Events

Dates

Deadline for Registration

April 17, 2023 (till 11:59 pm)

Issuance of call letter

May 5, 2023

Examination date window

May 12 to 19, 2023

Result Declaration

May 26, 2023

Issuance of offer letter

May 31, 2023

IIT Patna Ph.D. Admission 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Only eligible candidates can apply for Ph.D. programmes. Aspirants must check out the eligibility criteria before doing IIT Patna PhD Registration 2023-

  • The maximum age is 28 years (BTech, BS, BE, MSc, MA, MCA, MBA) for JRF in all disciplines and 32 years (MTech, ME, MS, MPhil) for SRF. The upper age limits only apply to candidates applying as Institute Fellows in the regular and full-time categories.
  • The age restriction for research or project fellows will be in accordance with funding agency requirements. If there are no age restrictions, the institute regulations will be adhered to.
  • Institute Fellow applicants must have a valid GATE score as it may be required from time to time (IF).
  • For SC and ST applicants, the eligibility requirements are loosened by 5% points or 0.5 CPI.
  • For applicants who fall under the Sc, ST, OBC, or Physically Disabled categories, the upper age restriction is lowered by up to five years.

Application Fee for IIT Patna Ph.D. Admission 2023 

Category

Application Fee (INR)

Male

Female

GEN/EWS/OBC-NCL 

1000

500

SC/ST/PwD

500

500

Also  Read: IIT Patna 2023: Registrations Commence for MTech Programme, Apply at iitp.ac.in
