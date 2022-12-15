IITs, NITs Witness Higher Women’s Enrolment in UG courses, Check Details Here

IIT and NIT UG Admissions: As per the Ministry of Education (MoE), girls' enrolment in IITs and NITs has improved drastically. While the IITs percentage increased from 8 in 2016 to 20 in 2021, NITs' considerable growth has touched 22.1% in 2021-22. Scholarships are being provided to enhance girls’ enrollment in higher education and research.

Answering the query raised in the Rajya Sabha, Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister for Education asserted that there has been a consistent rise in the enrollment of girls in STEM (i.e. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). “To improve female enrolment in undergraduate programmes in IITs, supernumerary seats were created which increased female enrolment from 8 percent in 2016 to 20 in 2021-22. Similarly, the enrolment of girls in NITs has increased to nearly 22.1 percent in 2021-22”.

UGC Provides Women’s Scholarships For Higher Education

University Grants Commission (UGC) is putting consistent efforts to improve the girls' enrollment ratio in IITs and NITs UG Admissions. It is providing special post-graduate scholarships for girl students across the country to encourage them to pursue higher education and research. Likewise, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is also giving away 10,000 scholarships to girls pursuing technical education.

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education report, the number of female students enrolled in STEM courses has increased from 41.97 lakh in 2016-17 to 43.87 lakh in 2020-21.

JEE Main 2023 Date and Schedule To Release Soon

As of now, no official dates for JEE Main have been released. However, the dates along with the complete schedule will be released very soon. Once the JEE Main 2023 dates are released, candidates can check them on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2023 must have cleared class 12th or any other equivalent qualifying examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022.

