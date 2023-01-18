INI CET 2023: January Session Open Round Registration Close Today, Check Details Here

INI CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will close the online registration portal for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for the January session of 2023. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the medical entrance test can submit their registration forms along with choice filling only by today January 18, 2023.

As per the schedule released by AIIMS, the open round of the counselling process ends today, January 18. Candidates are advised to apply for the INI CET open round by 5 pm today as no link will be available after that. The applications can be submitted on the official website.

Steps to Apply for AIIMS INI CET January Open Round 2023:

All medical aspirants need to submit their application forms in order to get themselves enrolled on various medical courses offered by the Institute of National Importance. For the academic year 2023 admissions, the entrance test will be held on the prescribed dates and applicants can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for the INI CET 2023 exam.

Open the official website link - aiimsexams.ac.in

Choose the course of your choice under the 'Academic Courses' tab

The applicant login zone will be opened on a different page

Register yourself for the INI CET Open Round 2023

Then provide your registration id and password

For the course of your choice, pay the application fee

Fill in all the mandatory details asked by the portal

Submit the choices for the INI CET 2023 Open Round

Download the confirmation page and take a printout of it for future use

INI CET Exam Basic Details

The INI CET Open Round is conducted for admission to several postgraduate (PG) programmes which include Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Science (MS), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), Doctor of Medicine (DM) as well as Master of Dental Surgery (MDS).

During the registration process, candidates are required to complete the preference/choice filling for medical colleges and courses. It is important to lock the options filled during INI CET online counselling. Based on these choices submitted by aspirants, INI CET rank, seats available, reservation criteria, and other factors, admission will be granted. The exercising of options against the open round seat allocation will also conclude today, according to the counselling schedule.

