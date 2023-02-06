INI CET 2023 Result For Open Round Declared, Check Jan Session Online Seat Allocation List at aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET Counselling 2023: As per the updates, the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi has announced the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) Open Round of Seat Allocation for January 2023. Candidates can check their INI CET result for Open Round of Online Seat Allocation for Jan session at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The INI CET Open Round of Online Seat Allocation list for Jan 2023 session has been released in the form of PDF. All the selected candidates have to accept the allotted INI CET seat by February 9, 2023, up to 5 pm. Failure to accept the allocated seat will lead to cancellation of the allocated seat (Institute and Subject/Specialty).

INI CET Open Round of Online Seat Allocation Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download INI CET Open Round of Online Seat Allocation Result 2023 for January Session?

As per the official notice, in the open round of seat allocation of INI CET Jan session, the order of seat (Institute and Subject/Specialty) allocation was based on the original merit list and applicable category. To check and download the INI CET result, candidates can go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, look for the link - Result of Open Round of Online Seat Allocation for INI-CET January 2023 Session.

3rd Step - Now, click on it.

4th Step - A new pdf file will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Check INI CET result for open round and download the same.

What Documents Are Required for INI CET Open Round of Online Seat Allocation for Jan Session?

While going to the centre for reporting, all the selected candidates will have to carry the below-mentioned documents. Without carrying the same, they will not be selected.

Admit Card

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd

Final Registration Slip

Offer Letter

Seat Allocation Slip

Professional Examinations,

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate, Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution

Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or DentalCouncil

High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date of birth

